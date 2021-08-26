Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the company will earn ($2.59) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

NASDAQ WINT opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $49.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

