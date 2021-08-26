Erste Group Downgrades Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to Hold

Erste Group downgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.16.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $9.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.