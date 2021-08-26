ESL Trust Services LLC Has $21.94 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.5% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC owned about 0.58% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 158,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

VIGI stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.35. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $90.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

