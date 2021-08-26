ESL Trust Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

ESL Trust Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.19. 20,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,931. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

