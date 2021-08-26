Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $317.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $336.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.56.

In related news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

