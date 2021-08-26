Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0018

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $340,600.52 and $5,171.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.05 or 0.06562390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00128737 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,428,882 coins and its circulating supply is 185,399,469 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

