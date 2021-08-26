Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie increased their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.22.

NYSE EVRI opened at $23.34 on Monday. Everi has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Everi will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,470. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after buying an additional 813,404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Everi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after buying an additional 157,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everi by 586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after buying an additional 2,309,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 95,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.