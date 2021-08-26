Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

NYSE EVH opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 2.38.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $457,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,325. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

