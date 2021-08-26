Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $101.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307,132 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,155 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,184,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

