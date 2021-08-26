Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $213,000 Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in NIO by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in NIO by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 59,511 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in NIO by 651.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 549,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 476,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 129,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 102,809 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.96.

Shares of NIO opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 2.54. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

