Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150,198 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $212,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 106.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 11,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

BK opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $55.97.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

