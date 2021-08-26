Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $264,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 61.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $373.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.07. The stock has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

