Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,471 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,684,000 after acquiring an additional 571,533 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 539.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 569.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

LAZR stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAZR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

