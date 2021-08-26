Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 8,705.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $210.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $211.77.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

