Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 157 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $37,432,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $6,267,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $217.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $219.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.06.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

