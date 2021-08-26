Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 232 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $659,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 262,544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $496,613.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $416,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,849.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,204,156 over the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MXL opened at $52.39 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $52.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

