Express (NYSE:EXPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%.

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 167,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,769,375. Express has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $428.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,344 shares of company stock valued at $720,627. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Express stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.66% of Express worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Express

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

