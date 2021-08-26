F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.89. 310,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,583. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in F5 Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,838 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in F5 Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,637 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

