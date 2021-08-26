Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total value of $28,116,329.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $28,481,185.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total value of $27,630,885.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total value of $28,040,575.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total value of $27,650,210.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total value of $28,055,262.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total value of $28,012,747.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total value of $28,062,219.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $27,336,372.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $368.39 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

