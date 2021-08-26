Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.1% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $367.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,725,809 shares of company stock valued at $950,557,856. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

