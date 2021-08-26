FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $450.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $340.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.44.

Shares of FDS opened at $376.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.92. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $376.58.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,964 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

