Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.55.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,869,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,894. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,644,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastly stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,682. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.