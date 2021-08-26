Fear NFTs (FEAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00051054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00120574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00153682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,100.61 or 1.00319140 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.47 or 0.01023358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.81 or 0.06636339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

