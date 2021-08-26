Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,482 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 5,526.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 19.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

NYSE FHI opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

