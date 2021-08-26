FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 0.7% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $54,268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 23,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in FedEx by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 172,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.36. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $214.08 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

