Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.80

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 26559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

