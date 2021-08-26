Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Shares Down 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) shares traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.84 and last traded at $50.84. 1,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,477,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000.

