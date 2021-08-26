Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIDU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 126.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 211,907 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $6,535,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 767,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,977,000 after acquiring an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,125,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 119.5% in the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30.

