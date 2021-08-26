Filecoin (FIL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $675.65 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $77.78 or 0.00158140 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and $675.65 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00053489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00126231 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,203.88 or 1.00042436 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.69 or 0.01040386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.98 or 0.06581491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.62 or 0.00623419 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 99,395,731 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

