Financial Advantage Inc. Cuts Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Financial Advantage Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up about 10.1% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of IGV stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $419.29. 991,115 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $399.10. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

