Financial Advantage Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Financial Advantage Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for about 2.4% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after buying an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,620,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,465,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 721.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,463,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.81. 18,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

