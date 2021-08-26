Financial Advantage Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Advantage Inc. trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.8% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 443.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 714,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after acquiring an additional 193,474 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,802. The stock has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.15. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

