Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Separately, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,738,000.

Shares of PSFF stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.05.

