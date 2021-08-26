Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $272,964,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 16,373.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,121,000 after buying an additional 846,835 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $91,966,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 295.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,986,000 after buying an additional 520,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $46,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $148.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.67.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

