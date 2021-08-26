Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.60 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63.

