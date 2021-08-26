Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

VV stock opened at $210.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $210.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.20.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

