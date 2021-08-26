Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,884 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPG. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,609,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,457,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,598,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,598,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,344,000.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $200.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.28. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $200.95.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

