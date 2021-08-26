Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 950 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 371,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,614,000 after buying an additional 45,052 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,741,000 after buying an additional 35,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

LMT stock opened at $358.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.