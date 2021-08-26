Financial Analysis: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cathay General Bancorp and Norwood Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Norwood Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $743.39 million 4.19 $228.86 million $2.87 13.87 Norwood Financial $66.24 million 3.21 $15.08 million N/A N/A

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Norwood Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 39.05% 11.47% 1.45% Norwood Financial 27.80% 11.17% 1.13%

Volatility & Risk

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Norwood Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Norwood Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

