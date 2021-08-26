Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after buying an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,802,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $386.09 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.