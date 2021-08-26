Financial Counselors Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $193.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.73 and a 52-week high of $197.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.86.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.14.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

