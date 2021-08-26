Financial Counselors Inc. Has $360,000 Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,133.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.