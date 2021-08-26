Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $97.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.08. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

