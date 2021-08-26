Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,490 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,723 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,374.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 0.06.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

