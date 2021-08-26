First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of FNK stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.41. 145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,937. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

