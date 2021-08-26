Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Sells $2,352,800.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiserv alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,796,000 after acquiring an additional 140,241 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.