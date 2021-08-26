Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 109.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,760 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.