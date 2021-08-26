Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Trading Down 3%

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.92. 27,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 77,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $4,123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,942,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $5,069,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $269,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

