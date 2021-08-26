FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Purchases 10,004 Shares

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $24,009.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 746 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $2,111.18.

On Monday, June 21st, Howard Dvorkin purchased 400 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $1,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 300 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $489.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 53,005 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $145,763.75.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Howard Dvorkin purchased 9,166 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $23,831.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 41,757 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $111,491.19.

FPAY stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.29. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. On average, analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 73,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FPAY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

