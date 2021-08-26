FLO (FLO) Price Reaches $0.0418 on Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

